Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $544,000 Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,335,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

PK opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

