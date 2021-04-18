Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 259,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,417,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 383,184 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $26.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

