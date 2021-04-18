Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $1,461,049.85 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4,557.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,042,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.