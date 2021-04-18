Paxos Standard Reaches Market Cap of $877.51 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $877.51 million and $122.76 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00043699 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 878,839,538 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

