PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,612 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 59.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM opened at $92.91 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

