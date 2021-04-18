PBMares Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 200,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,834,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.29 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38.

