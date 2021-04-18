PBMares Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,944.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.