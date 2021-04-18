Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $67.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
