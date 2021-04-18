PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $198.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

