Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PDRDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

PDRDY traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $41.17. 55,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,278. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of $26.89 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

