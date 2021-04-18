Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $433.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,233.09 or 1.00176682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00037858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $309.12 or 0.00550690 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.82 or 0.00398717 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.76 or 0.00872484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00128313 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,490,037 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

