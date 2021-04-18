PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,883.00

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 18th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00009826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $8,883.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00065694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004334 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.00709384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.80 or 0.99699500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.00850578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

