Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,202 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.68.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

