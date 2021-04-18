Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $2.76 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. United Bank grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 83,006 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

