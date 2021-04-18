Piper Sandler Raises Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target to $47.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

