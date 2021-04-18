Piper Sandler Raises Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target to $47.00

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Niu Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
NIU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.
Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 150,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 22,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.
About Niu Technologies
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.
