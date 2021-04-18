Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

