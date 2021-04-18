Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 405,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

