Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 161 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $243.06 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $151.37 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.