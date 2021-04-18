Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 214,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,687.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,045,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

