Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $8.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.61 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $35.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $37.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $41.36 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $18.47. 50,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 million, a P/E ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

