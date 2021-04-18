Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $784,147,000 after acquiring an additional 292,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,325,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,984,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of POWI opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $122,479.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

