PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWFL shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PowerFleet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PowerFleet by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 189,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. On average, analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

