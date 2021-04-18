PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

PPD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. PPD has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in PPD during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of PPD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

