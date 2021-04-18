Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 11.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,873. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.27 and a 1-year high of $144.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

