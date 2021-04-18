Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Holdings Lessened by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Precigen were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precigen by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Precigen by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Precigen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Precigen stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

