Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 57,875 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 57,875 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 309,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 341.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 496,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 384,263 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 397,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 435,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

SWN stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

