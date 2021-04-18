Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $919,000 Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.14% of Modine Manufacturing worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.08 million, a PE ratio of -141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.