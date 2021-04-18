Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $960,000 Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of The ODP worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth $268,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the third quarter worth $694,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The ODP alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.93. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP).

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.