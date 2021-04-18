Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.28% of YRC Worldwide worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YRCW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,419 shares during the period. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $8.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $467.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

