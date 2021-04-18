Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.25% of Spark Energy worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPKE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spark Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Spark Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPKE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Spark Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 30.45%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spark Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

