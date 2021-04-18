Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 17,617 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 93,288 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:SBH opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

