Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $18.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.62. 425,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,996. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

