Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 430,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,996. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

