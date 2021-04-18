Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $85.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.73 million. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $389,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $116,226.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,956.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

