Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $8,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 493,925 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 239,269 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.2062 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

