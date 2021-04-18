Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,793 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Granite Construction by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

GVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:GVA opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.