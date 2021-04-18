Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,709 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXRT opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.