Prism Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prism Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 8,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.