Prism Advisors Inc. Has $15.94 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $67.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

