Prism Advisors Inc. Sells 479 Shares of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Prism Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

SMOG stock opened at $154.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $195.55.

