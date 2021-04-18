Proton (XPR) Market Cap Reaches $64.96 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Proton has a market cap of $64.96 million and approximately $739,348.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00067669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.58 or 0.00673844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00087802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

