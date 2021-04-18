Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Prysmian stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 34,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,363. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.05.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

