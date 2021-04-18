Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 24.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $266.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.60. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.