Pundi X[old] (NPXS) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Pundi X[old] has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $177.26 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pundi X[old] has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00069410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00020516 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00684666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00088771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 247,963,400,338 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

