Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Issued By KeyCorp

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.01 on Friday. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

