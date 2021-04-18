Qcash Market Cap Tops $67.79 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $67.79 million and $1.71 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00278263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.62 or 0.00709912 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,109.66 or 0.99645682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00846455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.