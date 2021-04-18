Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.91% of Quanex Building Products worth $58,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $27.53 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $710,412.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 234,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

