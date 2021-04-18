QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,407.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $44,847.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,727.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,460 shares of company stock worth $3,708,918. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $159,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.20. 310,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,426. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

