Radix (EXRD) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Radix has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $97.64 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00062723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00019732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.95 or 0.00665589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00084400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00037000 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

