Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Radware by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Radware in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. 1,019,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,671. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Radware’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

